They’re back! Arlington burger legend returns, plus 2 Fort Worth Mexican restaurants

Al’s Hamburgers is open in Fielder Plaza

Hey. Bud! Did you say Al’s Hamburgers moved?

—Barrie, Arlington

Al’s, Arlington’s legendary burger hangout of the last half-century, is open at its new 1276 N. Fielder Road location in Fielder Plaza, and it was crowded last weekend. More in an upcoming Eats Beat.

IMG-6976.jpg
A double cheeseburger with french fries from Al’s Hamburgers in Arlington. Stewart F. House Star-Telegram archives
IMG_0667.jpg
Chilaquiles Mexicanos with spicy red sauce at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Fiesta Mexican reopens on Hemphill

Hey, Bud! When is Fiesta Mexican Restaurant ever going to reopen?

—Sandra, Fort Worth

Fiesta has returned, reopening at 3233 Hemphill St. after a six-month break and serving the Barriga famly’s traditional favorites just like since 1978. Try a molcajete bowl or weekend breakfast.

meso(2)
Blueberry cobbler at Meso Maya. Khampha Bouaphanh Star-Telegram archives


Meso Maya on Hulen is back, too

Hey, Bud! What about Meso Maya? Seems like forever.

—Greg, Fort Worth

Reopened Thursday in Trinity Commons, 3050 S. Hulen St., with new items such as quesadillas, steak arrachera and $45 family enchiladas dinners.

