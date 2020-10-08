Eats Beat
They’re back! Arlington burger legend returns, plus 2 Fort Worth Mexican restaurants
Al’s Hamburgers is open in Fielder Plaza
Hey. Bud! Did you say Al’s Hamburgers moved?
—Barrie, Arlington
Al’s, Arlington’s legendary burger hangout of the last half-century, is open at its new 1276 N. Fielder Road location in Fielder Plaza, and it was crowded last weekend. More in an upcoming Eats Beat.
Fiesta Mexican reopens on Hemphill
Hey, Bud! When is Fiesta Mexican Restaurant ever going to reopen?
—Sandra, Fort Worth
Fiesta has returned, reopening at 3233 Hemphill St. after a six-month break and serving the Barriga famly’s traditional favorites just like since 1978. Try a molcajete bowl or weekend breakfast.
Meso Maya on Hulen is back, too
Hey, Bud! What about Meso Maya? Seems like forever.
—Greg, Fort Worth
Reopened Thursday in Trinity Commons, 3050 S. Hulen St., with new items such as quesadillas, steak arrachera and $45 family enchiladas dinners.
