Arlington’s lunchtime barbecue hot spot goes all day: breakfast tacos, dinner, bar

Customers at Hurtado Barbecue are finally hearing those two sweetest of words:

No. Wait.

For the first time since Brandon Hurtado opened his downtown Arlington restaurant Feb. 22, it is actually possible to park and order his brisket, ribs and “Mexicue” specialties without confronting lunchtime crowds or lines.

That’s about to get even better.

Hurtado will add dinner and breakfast hours later this month, he said, stretching the line out later at his restaurant, 205 E. Front St.

The point is to help more customers safely enjoy what has been called the best barbecue between Fort Worth and Dallas.

“We’ve been trying to build stability, making sure our food is consistent across the board throughout the day,” said Hurtado, a marketing executive who took up the barbecue business at a smoker outside a brew house.

“I think we’re ready.”

At a time when the craft barbecue craze has slowed, partially due to over-saturation and partially because some diners won’t go inside anyplace crowded, Hurtado Barbecue is trying to pivot.

It started as a noontime-only hot spot with a long line at a smoker on a vacant lot on Front Street.

Now, Hurtado wants his counter-service restaurant (and coming adjacent late-night bar and taco lounge) to be thought of with Arlington’s other respected barbecue traditions.

“I want to be people’s new favorite barbecue place,” he said.

“For a lot of people in Arlington, David’s Barbecue, Jambo’s, Coker’s, that’s their place. I want to be that place for somebody. I want to be the best at what we do.”

Hurtado has won statewide fame for smoked brisket, ribs and special house-made sausage with a variety of meats and spices.

For example, last week’s special was a ghost-pepper Frito-pie sausage with cheddar and brisket chili. That’s to go along with the regular house sausage, which was made last week of al pastor.

The “El Jefe” family pack ($30) is one of Arlington’s go-to takeout meals: brisket, pork ribs, pork belly burnt ends, sausage and pulled pork with mustard sauce.

But he’s added daily specials such as brisket tacos, burgers and weekend brisket migas or biscuit sandwiches.

By next month, Hurtado will start opening at 8 a.m. for breakfast and early takeaways, and staying open as late at 8 p.m. if the food doesn’t run out.

That means an end to the mad lines on Saturdays, when customers pushed their way in as the doors opened.

In other words, Hurtado Barbecue is growing up.

He and Hannah Shay are also becoming parents of a newborn girl.

For now, Hurtado Barbecue is open for lunch daily except Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s 1 mile from AT&T Stadium, 11/ 2 miles from Globe Life Field. Order online at hurtadobbq.com.