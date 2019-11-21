Here’s more on the new Mediterranean buffet from Houston coming to west Fort Worth

A Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet from Houston will open on Camp Bowie Boulevard. bud@star-telegram.com

Hey, Bud! What’s replacing the old Black-eyed Pea on Camp Bowie Boulevard?

—Eagle-eye readers on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet from Houston will open its first Fort Worth location in the former Pea, 6357 Camp Bowie Blvd. Dimassi’s was originally founded by the same family that started Fadi’s in Dallas but has gone through a couple of owners. With Terra gone, Dimassi’s will join the busy Mediterranean buffet market, competing with Byblos on North Main Street, Chadra in Park Place Village and Nish! in River Oaks.

Hey, Bud! Why’s Corner Bakery taking so long to reopen?

—Janice, who works downtown

The Corner Bakery Cafe chain is long past its heyday, but office workers missed the downtown location. It reopened this week in the Courtyard by Marriott Blackstone after a complete makeover that turned the awkward serving line to face the door and installed a better serving station. It’s downtown’s inexpensive cafe, open daily 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Hey, Bud! Where’s a Thanksgiving buffet like the old Vance Godbey’s?

—Several readers

Vance Godbey’s old roadhouse buffet is closed and for sale, and families miss the restaurant where they gathered for years of holidays. The much smaller Heaven’s Gate Restaurant, 3820 N. Main St., serves an all-you-can-eat home-cooking buffet on holidays. The Thanksgiving buffet is $16.99; see more in our Thanksgiving roundup.

