A new downtown Fort Worth steakhouse threw a blast of a party. Here’s when you can go

The new Toro Toro Latin Steakhouse is not just another new restaurant, and made that point last week.

The Colorado-based steakhouse opening Nov. 23 inside the Worthington Renaissance hotel threw a lavish preview party Friday for guests.

Look, grand opening parties are almost never worth attending, because the food and service are nothing like the real restaurant.

But this was remarkable. An events company welcomed guests with fire pillars outside the door at 222 Main St., and with aerial acrobats and themed lighting in the lobby.

About 340 people peeked inside the not-yet-finished steakhouse and snacked on 1,200 anticuchos (skewers) of wood-grilled tenderloin, chicken and octopus, plus 300 chimchurri lamb lollipops, 400 empanadas and other dishes including Pervian fried chicken, smoked brisket tacos and mini-chocolate cheesecakes made with rich Mexican chocolate.

It wasn’t a celebrity opening like you’d see in Dallas, but chef Richard Sandoval was on hand.

“I know Texans want the real Latin flavors,” he said, explaining that this Toro Toro is less like chainy locations in D.C. or Florida and much more like his Toro Cabo location in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Toro Toro’s menus are now posted on the website.

Some highlights:

▪ Wood-grilled steaks including a 30-day dry-aged ribeye, a 52-ounce ribeye and Colorado lamb chops;

▪ “Latin style” tamarind-glazed brisket, chipotle pork ribs and a brisket burger;

▪ Salads, poke bowls and sandwiches;

▪ Brazilian gumbo, Peruvian empanadas, Spanish octopus skewers and Peruvian fried chicken.

The restaurant will be open Thanksgiving and will offer a special plate, although that menu has not been set.

Watch for Toro Toro serving lunch and dinner inside the grand new Worthington lobby at 222 Main St,; 817-210-2222, torotorofortworth.com.