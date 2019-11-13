Eats Beat

Chef Hollister joins Wild Acre Brewing taproom in west Fort Worth

David Hollister is the chef at the Wild Acre Brewing taproom in west Fort Worth. (Joyce Marshall/.Star-Telegram archives)
David Hollister is the chef at the Wild Acre Brewing taproom in west Fort Worth. (Joyce Marshall/.Star-Telegram archives) Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives
FORT wORTH

Chef David Hollister is returning to Fort Worth as chef at Wild Acre Brewing’s new west side restaurant and brewery, a brewery employee confirmed.

Hollister, former chef at the Dagwood’s restaurants and sandwich shops in Ridgmar and on Foch Street, has led the kitchen at several restaurants including Dallas’ Gas Monkey Grill.

Wild Acre Brewing is converting part of a former supermarket into a 3,000-square-foot brewhouse and restaurant. The supermarket, most recently a Kroger, was built in the 1970s for Skaggs Alpha Beta (later Albertsons).

More information will be comng next week from Wild Acre.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy
Bud Kennedy
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 16 Texas Legislature sessions. First on the scene of a 1988 DFW Airport crash, he interviewed passengers running from the burning plane. He made his first appearance in the paper before he was born: He was sold for $600 in the adoption classifieds.
  Comments  