Chef Hollister joins Wild Acre Brewing taproom in west Fort Worth

David Hollister is the chef at the Wild Acre Brewing taproom in west Fort Worth. (Joyce Marshall/.Star-Telegram archives) Star-Telegram archives

Chef David Hollister is returning to Fort Worth as chef at Wild Acre Brewing’s new west side restaurant and brewery, a brewery employee confirmed.

Hollister, former chef at the Dagwood’s restaurants and sandwich shops in Ridgmar and on Foch Street, has led the kitchen at several restaurants including Dallas’ Gas Monkey Grill.

Wild Acre Brewing is converting part of a former supermarket into a 3,000-square-foot brewhouse and restaurant. The supermarket, most recently a Kroger, was built in the 1970s for Skaggs Alpha Beta (later Albertsons).

More information will be comng next week from Wild Acre.

