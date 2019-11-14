This new stand near TCU will offer “fine fried chicken”—Korean, Nashville or southern

Chef Josh Harmon’s fried chicken from his Milk & Honey Co. restaurant in Keller. (Special to he Star-Telegram/D.J. Peters) Special to the Star-Telegram

The chicken explosion is coming to West Berry Street.

Chef Josh Harmon’s new chicken stand inside The Moon Bar will serve Korean, Nashville or southern fried chicken plates and sandwiches.

The name: BirdieBop. It isn’t open yet, but watch for it in a couple of weeks inside the new Moon, now at 2000 W. Berry St.

The website jokingly promises “fine fried chicken and fried chicken accessories.”

We know Harmon from his Butler’s Cabinet sandwich shop in the Food Hall at Crockett Row, and from his former Milk & Honey Co. in Keller, which served a “Granny’s” fried chicken.

But he’s kicked around several Dallas kitchens: Savor, FT33, Driftwood, Junction Craft Kitchen and lately, redoing the menus for the restaurants in the Belmont Hotel.

According to Escape Hatch Dallas, Harmon recently taped an episode of “Restaurant Rivals” for the Food Network.

At BirdieBop, he’ll have help from Adrian Hulet of the FrankenKitchen pop-ups.

The menu online offers a “Closed On Sunday” fried chicken sandwich, a reference to Chick-fil-A.

He’ll also serve Korean sticky wings, a Nashville hot sandwich, double-garlic wings and side dishes like “mac-and-kimchi-eese” and pimiento cheese chicken biscuits.

The counter is inside The Moon Bar, a former TCU-area handout that has reopened at 2000 W. Berry St., the former Americado location.

The bar is open evenings now. BirdieBop wll open for lunch and dinner; birdiebop.com.