New brunch items, pastas boost Olivella’s Pizza and Italian restaurant in Fort Worth

In a city full of new pizzerias, Olivella’s Pizza and Italian restaurant is changing to keep up.

It’s added more pasta dishes. A weekend brunch menu is coming. And you can order a cocktail or whiskey, not just wine.

It’s all a way to keep Olivella’s in the game against tough competition like the very similar Fireside Pies, smash hits Cane Rosso and Zoli’s, and brewhouse-pizzeria Deep Ellum Brewing.

Olivella’s location at 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. is both good and bad.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The loyal west side crowd is devoted to neighborhood restaurants like Olivella’s, the larger Campisi’s nearby, historic Margie’s and hometown favorite Mama’s.

But patrons from the south side or Tanglewood are less likely to go west.

That’s too bad, because Olivella’s could partially fill the role of now-closed Hulen Street Italian restaurants like Brix and Bravo.

So Olivella’s has to work a little harder to draw the rest of Fort Worth, and the new changes wll help.

An expanded menu of pastas now offers lasagna ($14), fettuccine Alfredo ($12, $15 with chicken) and ravioli in vodka sauce ($12, ($15 with chicken or Italian bacon.

A new weekend brunch will start Nov. 22, offering a sandwich with Italian bacon, ham and egg; cinnamon Nutella French toast; a breakfast pizza, and Lavazza coffees.

There’s also a full menu of sandwiches and salads along with Olivella’s original pizzas in two styles: Neapolitan or thin-crust “Roman.”

A new “The Dream” pizza includes chicken, bacon and jalapeno with Gorgonzola and mozzarella ($18-$23, serves two or three).

Other pizzas include a five-cheese pizza with chicken, artichokes and Gorgonzola,

Owner Charles Green now has five locations. Olivella’s opened in 2007 in University Park near SMU with help from a Naples, Italy, pizzeria family.

“There’s a lot of pizza,” Green said, “but there’s not any other restaurant with a direct connection to a Naples family.:”

I asked about the Fort Worth pizza explosion.

“it’s nothing new to us,” he said: “Dallas has had a ton of pizza for a long time.”

Olivella’s is open for lunch and dinner daily on Camp Bowie Boulevard at Ridglea Avenue; 817-439-7676, olivellas.com/fort-worth.