Balcony patio view + brunch menu = a new hangout in the Fort Worth museum district

The new Stirr is causing one.

On Crockett Row, where good restaurants struggle to overcome the reputation of lame bars, Stirr’s rooftop location has made it a quick success.

On sunny days, Stirr’s covered rooftop patio might be the best in the Cultural District.

The view of the Modern Art Museum lawn and University Drive is definitely better than the other Crockett Row views of garages and eternal construction.

It’s a Fort Worth version of the Dallas Stirr, which has a patio overlooking Deep Ellum and Main Street.

The weekend brunch crowd was first to find Stirr Fort Worth, and Sundays have become as busy as weekend nights.

The brunch menu leads with bananas Foster pancakes ($14) with pecans and white-chocolate whipped cream.

There’s a brunch cheddar burger with egg ($16), blackened chicken with cheddar grits ($15) and flatbreads including one with sausage, cheddar, eggs and cream gravy ($14).

Stirr’s regular dinner menu has added a smoked prime rib ($22) to go with grilled quail, smoked chicken and lamb T-bones along with seafood, pastas and burgers.

The menu touts the calamari ($16), but regulars swear by the Gorgonzola waffle fries ($11).

(No, they’re not as good as at Lili’s.)

All the flatbreads and appetizers are half-price from 3 pm. to 7 p.m. weekdays, so nosh away,

Lunches include sandwiches and plates in the $12-$15 range. There’s a $9.99 combo with a salad or soup and a turkey melt, a grilled cheese, an Italian sandwich or a French dip sandwich.

Parking is always a complaint on Crockett Row, but it’s easy for Stirr. There’s a free garage next door with validation, and plenty of surrounding meters.

Stirr is open for lunch and dinner daily, brunch and dinner weekends at 3028 Crockett St., 817-770-0947, stirrrestaurants.com/location-fortworth/.