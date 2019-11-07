Steaks, mussels and Deep Ellum brews, too: Fort Worth brewery adds a full dinner menu

Redfish on cheese grits with roasted Brussels sprouts at Deep Ellum Brewing. Handout

Around West 7th, Deep Ellum Brewing stands out.

It’s one of the few bars with good food.

Two blocks north of Seventh Street, Deep Ellum and chef Alex Drury offer excellent pizzas, a hot chicken sandwich that beats the competition and now a full menu of dinner entrees including steak and redfish.

The new dinner menu also offers a sliced bone-in ribeye platter ($26) that was a hit at a recent beer dinner. There’s also a roast chicken platter ($16), redfish ($18) and steamed mussels ($12).

A new bone-marrow appetizer ($14) is also served after 5 p.m., along with side veggies like roasted Brussels sprouts, broccolini and roasted garlic mushrooms.

The lunch specials this week were some of the best in West 7th: a $15 any-pizza-and-salad combo that could be split, and a bargain $7 burger with fries (11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays).

The biggest problem is the service. The servers are more accustomed to hustling beers, so you may have to ask for salt, pepper and condiments and wait for advice from the kitchen about substitutions, dietary needs or daily specials.

Deep Ellum is open for lunch and dinner daily at 611 University Drive, near West Sixth Street; 817-873-3322, deepellumbrewing.com.