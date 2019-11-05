Turkey and eggs — why not? Top Fort Worth restaurants announce Thanksgiving menus

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, in the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth, will serve a turkey dinner for dine-in, and will also offer meals to-go. Handout

The big Thanksgiving Day menus are out, and if you’re bringing a big family, bring a fat wallet.

▪ This is the Omni Fort Worth’s last year to dominate Thanksgiving, and the hotel is serving an all-new ballroom buffet.

For $70, diners can pick from sage-orange roast turkey and stuffing or pineapple-clove apricot ham.

The buffet also offers smoked chicken, seared salmon and cassoulet.

The rest of the menu sounds fancy, too: sangria-poached pears, “salads of ancient grains,” mascarpone-tarragon eggs.

Another first: a chowder station. Diners will choose sourdough bowls and fill them with Southwestern, Manhattan or New England chicken or clam chowder.

The dessert menu includes pies, cupcakes, churros and Rocky Road bread pudding.

There’s about 20 more items I didn’t list; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1300 Houston St., 817-350-4106, omnihotels.com.

▪ B&B Butchers & Restaurant, probably the top prime steakhouse for the holiday, will serve a $68 dinner with either turkey-and-stuffing or prime rib.

The dinner opens with butternut squash soup or an apple-blue cheese salad. Dinners come with yams, Brussels sprouts and corn soufflé.

Desserts include pumpkin pie, pecan pie and apple crumble.

B&B Butchers is open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily; 5212 Marathon Ave., 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.

▪ Bird Café, probably the city’s most popular weekend brunch, will serve its new brunch menu plus smoked turkey with sweet potato hash, gravy and two fried eggs.

There’s also a pumpkin French toast with mascarpone cream and a pumpkin-pie parfait.

Check with Bird for more information at 817-332-2473; 155 E. Fourth St., birdinthe.net.