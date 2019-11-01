Eats Beat

Where the holiday buffet lasts 5 weeks long, inside a brightly decorated department store

Side dishes on the daily holiday buffet at the Zodiac inside the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus.
Side dishes on the daily holiday buffet at the Zodiac inside the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus. twitter.com/NeimanMarcus

Neiman’s Zodiac serves turkey holiday buffet daily

Hey, Bud! Is there anyplace with a Thanksgiving turkey buffet on the weekend? We won’t be here on Thanksgiving but still want to get together.

—Philip, Arlington

Yes — a great place. The Zodiac at the brightly decorated Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas serves a complete holiday buffet daily from Nov. 27 through New Year’s. (It’s closed Thanksgiving Day, but open that Wednesday and the whole weekend.) Be sure to book reservations early.

West Side Cafe for a Sunday turkey dinner

Hey, Bud! You mentioned Rosako’s in Bedford for its turkey-and-dressing year-round. What about West Side Cafe?

—A dozen people who really like West Side Cafe

Sure, I love West Side Cafe as much as everybody, and the Sunday special is turkey and dressing. If you’ve never gone, it’s at 7950 Camp Bowie Blvd. West. Also, the Paris Coffee Shop has turkey on alternating Mondays. Last I checked the Dixie House Cafes have turkey on Thursdays.

Hey, Bud! Here’s a question about ‘Hey, Bud!’

Hey, Bud! Are all these questions real in “Hey, Bud!”

—Duane, Keller

They’re all from email, Facebook, Twitter, questions in public or from some conversation. Write at bud@star-telegram.com, or send a message on Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  