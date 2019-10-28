The Fort Worth breakfast boom continues: Welcome to Cafe Republic, a new pancake stop

“Berry Blast” multi-grain pancakes and a bacon-avocado skillet at Cafe Republic. bud@star-telegram.com

The breakfast-brunch diner is a new fad, taking the old-timey coffee cafe to a new level with specialty pancakes, crêpes and eggs Benedict.

In north Fort Worth and Keller, there is one unquestioned best breakfast: Seven Mile Cafe. But don’t bypass the brand-new Cafe Republic, taking over a former taco stand at 8640 N. Beach St.

Cafe Republic has both good breakfasts and a good back story.

Off-duty Fort Worth police officers E.K. Halim and Jimmy Pollozani founded it to give the North Tarrant Parkway area another sit-down breakfast-lunch cafe.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After all, you can’t get blueberry pancakes in a fast-food drive-through.

Cafe Republic offers a thorough breakfast menu of “iron skillets,” pancakes, egg dishes and Benedicts.

Take note of the “berry blast” multi-grain pancakes, Belgian waffles or crêpes with strawberries and blueberries piled high, served with warm maple syrup.

The namesake “Republic” Benedict or skillet feature bacon and avocado.

But judging from social media, the most popular orders are the chicken-and-waffles, with hand-cut chicken breast strips over a Belgian waffle, or the chicken-fried chicken and steak.

Cafe Republic also serves lunch burgers and sandwiches daily. The “Beach Street bacon” cheddar burger is a half-pound, along with the “Fort Worth patty” melt,

There’s also an “FWPD Burger” double cheeseburger.

“We just wanted to give back to our community that gives so much to us as officers,” Halim wrote in a text message.

He and Pollozani hope Cafe Republic “puts a smile on everyone’s face,” he said.

Republic has some nice menu touches like turkey sausage, turkey bacon, apple sausage and coffee drinks made with Segafredo, known for Italian espresso.

Cafe Republic is open for breakfast and lunch daily; North Beach Street north of North Tarrant Parkway, 817-479-7120, facebook.com/CafeRepublicFWTX.