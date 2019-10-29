Crockett Row adds 2 bar-restaurants, but also hooks a big one: Dallas’ The Blue Fish

A plate of (clockwise from bottom):: Tuna sushi, assorted caviar, Tamago Roll, Ginger, Tiger’s Eye with cucumber, Tamago Roll, and Wasabi with Julie Roll, a dish named after the managing partner of the restaurant. Star-Telegram archives

Here’s the new math at Crockett Row after last week’s shakeup:

One very good restaurant was subtracted. Two more bars were added.

But another very good restaurant and bar is coming soon.

The Blue Fish, a Greenville Avenue landmark for 20 years, will open its seventh location on Crockett Row

The sushi-sake-martini bar will open at 2932 Crockett St., in the space that was originally a Patrizio and recently a Rafain.

A Pakpao Thai from Dallas was planned for that space but never materialized.

Blue Fish’s owners, the Lee family, came from 37 years in Los Angeles to open in Dallas. The sake-bar scene is very Sunset Boulevard, and should fit in on Crockett.

Getting a Blue Fish helps ease the pain of losing Terra Mediterranean Grill, which closed last week and announced plans to look for another Fort Worth location.

Terra remains open in Plano and Irving. It may make its Fort Worth return under its original Dallas name, Ali Baba. (The Terra name was meant to broaden suburban appeal.)

Terra was busy for the daily lunch buffet, but nighttime crowds have waned as the Crockett Row district has become more of a drinkers’ hangout and less of a dining destination.

Two bar-and-restaurants opened last week. Stirr Fort Worth, 3028 Crockett St., is a Deep Ellum hangout primarily known for its upstairs bar, and matches that here with the rooftop patio overlooking University Drive atop the former Kona Grill.

Stirr is open for lunch or brunch and dinner; 817-770-0947, stirrrestaurants.com/location-fortworth/..

The Dallas-based Concrete Cowboy Bar also opened last week on Crockett Street at Currie Street. Like at Stirr, the Concrete Cowboy’s menu is sprawling but the atmosphere can be noisy..