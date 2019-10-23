Eats Beat

Terra restaurant closing in Fort Worth; Stirr opens

FORT WORTH

Terra Mediterranean Restaurant, thought to be one of the success stories on Crockett Row, closed Wednesday.

The restaurant closed after lunch, saying in a statement it was not “goodbye” but “see you later” as the restaurant, better known under its Dallas name Ali Baba, reevaluates its Fort Worth brand and location.

In the next block, Stirr opened this week in the former home of Kona Grill, 3028 Crockett St..

Terra was busy for the daily lunch buffet, but nighttime crowds have waned as the Crockett Row district has become more of a drinkers’ hangout and less of a dining destination.

Terra continues in Plano and Irving and as Ali Baba in Richardson.

Stirr is a brunch, lunch and dinner restaurant popular from Dallas’ Deep Ellum. The 10,000-square foot restaurant seats 250 and another 80 on the rooftop patio overlooking University Drive.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy
Bud Kennedy
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 16 Texas Legislature sessions. First on the scene of a 1988 DFW Airport crash, he interviewed passengers running from the burning plane. He made his first appearance in the paper before he was born: He was sold for $600 in the adoption classifieds.
  Comments  