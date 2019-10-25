Here’s a Bedford soul food restaurant where turkey-and-dressing is special year-round

The Thanksgiving 365 — turkey with a stuffing waffle — and sides at Rosako’s Soul Food & BBQ in Bedford Star-Telegram archives

Rosako’s for turkey, even when it’s not Thanksgiving

Hey, Bud! Does anyplace serve Thanksgiving dinner on the weekend after Thanksgiving?

—Ellen, Arlington

Restaurants only serve the big turkey-and-dressing spread on the holiday, unless you count Rosako’s Soul Food & BBQ in Bedford. Rosako’s has a “Thanksgiving 365” dinner year-round with turkey on a cornbread-dressing waffle. It’s the perfect small turkey dinner; 2816 Brown Trail, 817-785-3393.

Ranchman’s for Thanksgiving, but book a table soon

Hey, Bud! We live between Alliance Town Center and Keller. Where can we go for Thanksgiving?

—Bill, Fort Worth

That’s always a tough question, at least until the new Peabody Hotel opens in Roanoke. Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder is a short drive north and an old Texas classic, but book a reservation. It’s also the busiest day of the year for Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Hungry for enchiladas and the return of Jesús BBQ

Hey, Bud! Any idea what’s been going on with Jesús BBQ? Been trying to go the last two weeks.

—Melissa, Fort Worth

The Jesús Borja family’s 51-year-old Tex-Mex restaurant and plate-lunch cafe is drawing new crowds now that the South Main Village area is filling up. But Jesús BBQ closed a couple of days lately for family events, first a wedding and then the funeral of a cherished cousin. It’s usually open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and weekends for dinner at 810 S. Main St.