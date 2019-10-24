Eats Beat

Dutch’s new Burrito Bar near TCU includes a shaded patio and a ‘beer-ito’ garden

A carne asada bowl with guacamole at Dutch’s Burrito Bar near TCU.
FORT WORTH

The Dutch’s Hamburgers empire now includes a Burrito Garden.

The newest restaurant in the Dutch’s burgerplex is Dutch’s Burrito Bar, with a back patio lined with couches that will become a comfy place for breakfast tacos, morning coffee or the new tacos-and-burritos menu.

Dutch’s serves tacos, but the star feature is bigger: burritos on giant flour, wheat or spinach tortillas ($7.25-$9.95), salad or grain bowls or nachos with Dutch’s special queso.

Taking over a former oyster bar at 3005 S. University Drive, Dutch’s returns the space to its past taqueria traditions with morning or late-night bacon, chorizo or black bean breakfast tacos ($3).

If you’re a Dutch’s Burgers regular, you’re familiar with the restaurant’s popular salsa and queso. The new Burrito Bar offers a stellar lineup of salsas, leading with a pineapple-cilantro salsa and including mild and spicy salsas, chili arbol and the creamy jalapeno-poblano sauce that has become known simply as “green sauce.”

If you’re not in the mood for a big burrito, stick to a lighter grain bowl or taco combo.

The menu also includes “carne falso,” tacos or burritos made with the Beyond Beef grain-based lookalike.

A kids’ menu offers two tacos for $5.25.

Dutch’s Burrito Bar serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, staying open late weekends; 817-927-5522. facebook.com/dutchsburritobar.

