Eats Beat
Dutch’s new Burrito Bar near TCU includes a shaded patio and a ‘beer-ito’ garden
The Dutch’s Hamburgers empire now includes a Burrito Garden.
The newest restaurant in the Dutch’s burgerplex is Dutch’s Burrito Bar, with a back patio lined with couches that will become a comfy place for breakfast tacos, morning coffee or the new tacos-and-burritos menu.
Dutch’s serves tacos, but the star feature is bigger: burritos on giant flour, wheat or spinach tortillas ($7.25-$9.95), salad or grain bowls or nachos with Dutch’s special queso.
Taking over a former oyster bar at 3005 S. University Drive, Dutch’s returns the space to its past taqueria traditions with morning or late-night bacon, chorizo or black bean breakfast tacos ($3).
If you’re a Dutch’s Burgers regular, you’re familiar with the restaurant’s popular salsa and queso. The new Burrito Bar offers a stellar lineup of salsas, leading with a pineapple-cilantro salsa and including mild and spicy salsas, chili arbol and the creamy jalapeno-poblano sauce that has become known simply as “green sauce.”
If you’re not in the mood for a big burrito, stick to a lighter grain bowl or taco combo.
The menu also includes “carne falso,” tacos or burritos made with the Beyond Beef grain-based lookalike.
A kids’ menu offers two tacos for $5.25.
Dutch’s Burrito Bar serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, staying open late weekends; 817-927-5522. facebook.com/dutchsburritobar.
