Dickies Arena serves up BBQ, gourmet corny dogs, all-day brunch & more in Fort Worth

The new Dickies Arena will definitely serve Texans plenty of barbecue.

The $540 million city sports and events arena opening Saturday includes an 1,800-pound smoker, chef David Wetli said Monday at a media preview and tasting event.

And that’s not just brisket. The arena previewed an item Monday called a pulled pork “parfait,” a cup with smoked pork in TX Whiskey barbecue sauce layered with mashed potatoes like a smoky Texas version of a yogurt parfait.

The arena, 1911 Montgomery St., also will feature four kinds of housemade sausages, Wetli said, including an apple-duck sausage and a pork belly-kimchi sausage.

The entire concession menu was not available Monday, But the arena previewed several specialty items that will be sold to the general public and two items from the arena’s private clubs, the Avion North steakhouse and Reliant South club area.

The concession stands — all operated by the arena, not by an outside company — will have local themes: Tarrant Tex-Mex, Camp Bowie ‘Q and Cowtown Fresh Fare, for example.

A “Cultural District Creations” menu will offer items like duck poutine. A stand named Sundance Sunrise will offer brunch items all day such as a stir-fry with bacon and sausage.

No Stock Show is complete without corny dogs, and Dickies Arena will have its own wagyu beef dogs with a honey-waffle cornmeal batter. The burgers are also wagyu beef.

Wetli, a former restaurant chef, came to Dickies Arena from the Topgolf restaurants.

The arena will open Saturday with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting and an open house until 4 p.m. Tickets are free and available at ticketmaster.com.

The arena will host basketball games, concerts and several other events before the first Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jan. 17-Feb. 8. Rodeo tickets start at $30.



