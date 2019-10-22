One of north Fort Worth’s favorite burrito shops makes a big move near the Stockyards

Bad Azz Burrito also offers taco combos, quesadillas and Cal-Mex items like carne asada nachos. bud@star-telegram.com

The new Bad Azz Burrito shop near the Stockyards may be off to the weirdest start ever here for a restaurant.

But any weirdness does not extend to the food. It’s the same flavorful Cal-Mex carne asada “wet” burritos, quesadillas, tacos and fries that made Bad Azz popular in Saginaw.

On a visit last week, it was tough to tell if Bad Azz, 2020 N. Main St., was open yet or whether the previous tenant, Los Angeles-founded Chalio’s, had closed.

Bad Azz has both a counter-service side and a table-service side with margaritas. But the host desk was still stacked with Chalio’s menus.

Even if you order at the counter, then you cross over to the former Chalio’s side for drinks and utensils.

So it’s a hybrid of both concepts, serving the north side all day weekdays and 24 hours on weekends.

Having said all that, Bad Azz’s taco dinner ($7) with chicken, carne asada and brisket was just as excellent as the burritos that have made the restaurant a local favorite.

Bad Azz is known for California-style “wet” burritos with green salsa and optional french fries ($7.37 and up).

The quesadillas on fresh tortillas cost $9.99, loaded fries or nachos about $10-$11.

Bad Azz needed the new, larger location because “our wait time for a table was beginning to become 15 or 20 minutes,” owner Carlos Luis wrote.

With counter service but also table seating, Bad Azz not only serves both crowds “but also [can] capture the customers who want to dine in and just have a good margarita,” he wrote.

The new Bad Azz location is open for breakfast through dinner daily except Sunday, 24 hours Fridays and Saturdays. It’s on North Main Street at Northeast 20th Street, 817-847-4411, badazzburritos.com.

Or look for the original location, 1200 S. Blue Mound Road #170.

Luis came from east Los Angeles along with brother Jose Luis, who still runs the bigger, busier Chalio’s at 308 E. Seminary Drive, known for birria, coctel and molcajete.

Chalio’s is a Texas spinoff from the flagship location on South Atlantic Boulevard in Los Angeles; facebook.com/ChaliosSeminary.



