Eats Beat
Which deli has the best Reuben? In Fort Worth, the answer hasn’t changed for 90 years
Carshon’s has the pastrami or corned beef, but save room for pie
Hey, Bud! We moved to Fort Worth and I can’t find a good Reuben anywhere. Can you help ?
—Louis, Fort Worth
Easy. Come over to south Fort Worth and Carshon’s Delicatessen, open about 90 years and currently at 3133 Cleburne Road south of West Berry Street near TCU. The Reuben is legendary at Carshon’s, one of the oldest kosher-style delis west of the Mississippi River. (But the real legend is the chocolate meringue pie Wednesdays and Saturdays.)
Stirr coming soon to Crockett Row, with a balcony patio
Hey, Bud! Can you tell us what’s going in at the corner of West Seventh Street and University Drive?
—Cathy, Fort Worth
Had to think a moment. But Stirr, a Dallas restaurant and cocktail lounge from Deep Ellum, is opening in early 2020 at the corner of Crockett Street and University. It’s the old Kona Grill with a balcony patio, so expect Stirr to have the same patio ambiance as the Dallas location.
BBQ comes to the Benbrook Traffic Circle
Hey, Bud! What do you hear about BBQ on the Brazos reopening? Sure miss them down here in Cresson.
—Barry, Cresson
After a few delays, BBQ on the Brazos is booked to open next week on the Benbrook Traffic Circle. (Yes, it’s the Benbrook circle and not the “Weatherford” circle, which was demolished years ago a couple of blocks north at Spur 580.)
