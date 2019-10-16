It’s the best food & most fun between Dallas & Fort Worth: Greek food fest in Euless

Baklava for the Mid-Cities Greek Food Festival. Star-Telegram archives

If you’re going to the Greek food festical in Euless this weekend — go early.

Try to get there before noon for lunch Friday through Sunday, or before dark for dinner.

The lunch and dinner lines only get longer as crowds come from Dallas or Fort Worth.

In its 28th year, the Mid-Cities Greek Food Festival is one of the most established events between the cities, and draws a hungry crowd.

For dinner, there’s a $22 lamb chop platter or an $18 Greek chicken plate.

But don’t miss the gyro ($7), Greek burgers ($7), Loukaniko grilled sausage sandwich ($7) or saganaki flaming cheese ($6).

Definitely save room for baklava (6/$10), Greek almond cookies or honey cookies.

At the bar, there’s beer, wine, ouzo and the miraculous little “slushy,” an ouzo margarita.

Take home a loaf of Greek bread to freeze for the holidays.

Everything is handmade by church families except the moussaka eggplant casserole and the pastitsio (“Greek lasagna”).

The GreekFest is open for a special “taverna” dinner Thursday, then from 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. for lunch Sunday at 303 Cullum Drive, east of Euless Main Street; 817-283-2291 or 817-545-9644, midcitiesgreekfest.info.



