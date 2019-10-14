A new Fort Worth cafe has coffees, breakfasts, platters, cocktails—and lots of toast

SHARE COPY LINK

First of all, don’t let the name Toasted Coffee + Kitchen fool you,

The new Crockett Street restaurant has more than toast..

It’s the comfy coffee and breakfast or daytime hangout Crockett Row has needed. And it’s open early mornings, when street parking is free.

Basically, the toast becomes the plate at Toasted. There’s a variety of breakfast and lunch platters on various breads, and even steak, chicken or salmon dinners.

But most of the jokes will be about the $6-plus avocado toast or the $5-plus toast with jam and almond or peanut butter.

(The weekly Dallas Observer’s review of the Dallas location was headlined, “I Paid $7 for a Single Slice of ‘Artisanal Toast,’ And You Can, Too.” But the critic also called it a fine piece of toast.)

An opening-day platter of French toast with maple syrup and honey butter wasn’t that much better than anywhere else, including the excellent Cork & Pig Tavern or El Bolero weekend brunches a block away.

The Salmon de evening at Toasted is part of the non-toast menu which also includes breakfast and sandwiches. Toasted

But a smoked sausage-and-fried-egg platter showed Toasted’s breakfast potential. (The full daily menu has now launched.)

Like nearby Snooze an AM Eatery, Toasted has a full bar with cocktails and mimosas, plus smoothies and kombucha on tap.

But Toasted gives coffee top billing, and for good reason.

Don’t Get Salty (avocado toast with sea salt, black sea salt and black pepper) at Toasted, a restaurant that specializes in different types of toast. . Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram

The stiff brew from Dallas-based Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters is comparable to nearby Avoca Coffee in the Foch Street Warehouses.

Toasted is open later than Snooze. It also helps fill the westside gap left when Mudsmith Coffee left town, while we wait for Ascension Coffee’s arrival.

(Don’t get into that line at Starbucks Coffee. Street parking is free tlll 10 a.m. for both Toasted and Avoca.)

Toasted opens daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 2972 Crockett St., one block east of University Drive near the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; website: toasted.coffee.



