Sauerbraten or Jägerschnitzel? For Oktoberfest, here’s a German food deal in Roanoke

Classic Cafe’s German menu offers a choice of sauerbraten with gingersnap gravy or Jägerschnitzel with bacon-mushroom gravy. Handout photo

Here’s an October German dinner special

Hey, Bud! Where were you saying to go for German food?

—Joe, Fort Worth

Matter of fact, the Classic at Roanoke just announced a $42 German special for October. The main courses are sauerbraten with gingersnap gravy or Jägerschnitzel with bacon-mushroom gravy, both with spaetzle and red cabbage; 504 N. Oak St., Roanoke.

Where’d Mo go? He’s planning pop-ups

Hey, Bud! I sure miss Mo’s in Arlington. He doesn’t answer his email anymore. Is he OK?

—Darrell, Arlington

Moath Zaben says yes, he’s OK and might start doing some pop-ups again soon. He had respiratory problems and closed his Arlington restaurant, but still goes out looking for locations and hopes to come back.

Grocery, bowl-and-smoothie cafe to open

Hey, Bud! Is that new downtown grocery ever going to open?

—Anonymous voicemail

Neighbor’s House Grocery is stocking the shelves and I expect to see it opening one day next week at 500 W. Seventh St. It includes the Rollin’ & Bowlin’ acai bowl-and-smoothie cafe.