Here’s a new lakeside grill in Fort Worth with a burger that’s worth the drive

The Lakefire jalapeno burger has pepper Jack cheese, peppers, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a jalapeno bun.

The Lakehouse is bringing basics back to the old Harbor One Marina restaurant on Eagle Mountain Lake.

After a couple of runs as a steakhouse and bar, the Lakehouse is open with a basic burgers-and-wings menu, plus salads coming soon.

The Lakehouse’s flagship jalapeno burger is worth the trip out to 9307 Boat Club Road, 7 miles north of Lake Worth or 5 miles west of Saginaw.

It’s named the “Lakefire.” Besides jalapeno strips, it has Akaushi beef, pepper Jack cheese and caramelized onions on a jalapeno bun, along with the regular lettuce, tomato and pickles.

The Lakefire ranks right up alongside the excellent burger across the lake at Eagle Mountain Landing & Cafe.

The Lakehouse owners, Brett T. Fields (he owns Tom’s Daiquiri in Denton) and John David St. Germain, are starting slowly and carefully.

They’re opening after the summer rush. For now, they only have a simple menu with burgers, wings and quesadillas.

Soon, they’ll add salads and hot dogs, with lunch and a larger menu coming later.

That means the menu and service should all be working well by springtime patio season.

The Lakehouse now serves a large residential neighborhood, so it has the chance to thrive year-round.

For now, it’s open for dinner only, seven nights a week; 817-386-3156, facebook.com/thelakehousefw.