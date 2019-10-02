Enchiladas Olé, top-ranked for Tex-Mex, to open in TCU neighborhood

SHARE COPY LINK

Award-winning Enchiladas Olé, a homespun restaurant that started as a craft enchilada sauce business, will move into a former taco restaurant on Forest Park Boulevard near TCU, owner Mary Perez said Thursday.

The restaurant, 2418 Forest Park Blvd,., needs some repairs but will open by the new year. Perez said. The current restaurant, 901 N. Sylvania Ave., will remain open through Thanksgiving week, she said.

It’s a crosstown move for Enchiladas Olé, voted one of the 10 best Tex-Mex restaurants in Texas in a USA Today poll and also voted to a “10 best queso” list.

The new location is near Black Rooster Bakery on the corner at Park Hill Drive. The space was formerly home to Revolver Taco, and retains its Tex-Mex decor. Before that, it held Sapristi and City Park Cafe.

The current Enchiladas Olé has been beset with air conditioning problems and has limited parking.

Perez opened a business selling complicated, craft enchilada sauces and customers asked her to open a restaurant. The Sylvania Avenue location opened in 2013.