At this Fort Worth taqueria, vegans get equal attention. But it has burgers, too

Mariachi’s Dine-In offers a full menu of regular or vegan-protein street tacos.
FORT WORTH

The best little taqueria near downtown is only getting better.

Mariachi’s Dine-In made a quick reputation for three reasons:

Chef Angel Fuentes serves some of the best street tacos, quesadillas and burgers in the central city.

It offers a dedicated vegan and non-dairy taco, torta and burrito menu with ingredients like banana blossoms, squash and pineapple, plus vegan elote with a cashew cotija,

And it’s at the back of a grimy, timeworn convenience store at 301 S. Sylvania Ave. east of downtown.

Most of all, Mariachi’s serves lots of flavor.

The “La Charra” burgers ($9.99) are made with both beef and pastor plus cilantro and avocado, or get a classic burger for $5.99.

Tacos and sandwiches come with a choice of eight meats or five vegan proteins.

The namesake taco is the Mariachi with fried poblano and avocado. That’s $3.25, or the street tacos start at $1.99.

But the most talked-about item on the menu is the grilled pineapple pastor burrito with chipotle crema, vegetables and cilantro ($9).

New on the menu: the taco de otono (fall), with carnitas or jackfruit, pumpkin and red onion on a housemade blue corn tortilla.

Mariachi’s Dine-In is at Sylvania Avenue and East Fourth Street east of TopGolf, near Martin House Brewing Co.

It’s open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays; call or text 682-760-9606, mariachisdinein.com

