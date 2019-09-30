Eats Beat
The best ‘child’s plate’ in Fort Worth: Heim BBQ brisket, fries and Henry’s ice cream
New Heim BBQ location opens in west Fort Worth
Both Heim Barbecue locations have redefined the “child’s plate.”
And this might be the best “kid food” in town.
For $7.99 — but only for children under 12 — Heim now offers combo meals including brisket sliders served with scoop of Plano-based Henry’s Homemade vanilla ice cream.
All the choices are straight off Heim’s menu, but sold at a special kids’ price:
▪ Two sliders, rolls piled high with Heim’s near-perfect prime brisket
▪ One of Heim’s world-class corny dogs.
▪ A hot dog.
▪ Or a grilled cheese sandwich with bacon-burnt-end jam.
Each item comes with a choice of sides: hand-cut fries, green-chile mac-and-cheese, pintos, potato salad or slaw.
Yes, $7.99 is higher than most child’s plates. But this includes a plentiful entree and sides, plus ice cream.
Henry’s is the superpremium ice cream you usually find in prime steakhouses and fine-dining restaurants.
Heim also now offers burgers daily. The River District location has a bar menu with potato skins, nachos and dips.
Heim is open for lunch and dinner daily at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, and daily except Monday at 5333 White Settlement Road, 682-707-5772; heimbbq.com.
