The best ‘child’s plate’ in Fort Worth: Heim BBQ brisket, fries and Henry’s ice cream

New Heim BBQ location opens in west Fort Worth It's a Texas Monthly top-50 barbecue restaurant. Now Heim is opening a west side location in Fort Worth.

Both Heim Barbecue locations have redefined the “child’s plate.”

And this might be the best “kid food” in town.

For $7.99 — but only for children under 12 — Heim now offers combo meals including brisket sliders served with scoop of Plano-based Henry’s Homemade vanilla ice cream.

All the choices are straight off Heim’s menu, but sold at a special kids’ price:

▪ Two sliders, rolls piled high with Heim’s near-perfect prime brisket

▪ One of Heim’s world-class corny dogs.

▪ A hot dog.

▪ Or a grilled cheese sandwich with bacon-burnt-end jam.

Each item comes with a choice of sides: hand-cut fries, green-chile mac-and-cheese, pintos, potato salad or slaw.

Yes, $7.99 is higher than most child’s plates. But this includes a plentiful entree and sides, plus ice cream.

Henry’s is the superpremium ice cream you usually find in prime steakhouses and fine-dining restaurants.

Heim also now offers burgers daily. The River District location has a bar menu with potato skins, nachos and dips.

Heim is open for lunch and dinner daily at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, and daily except Monday at 5333 White Settlement Road, 682-707-5772; heimbbq.com.