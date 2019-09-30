Eats Beat

The best ‘child’s plate’ in Fort Worth: Heim BBQ brisket, fries and Henry’s ice cream

New Heim BBQ location opens in west Fort Worth

It’s a Texas Monthly top-50 barbecue restaurant. Now Heim is opening a west side location in Fort Worth. By
Up Next
It’s a Texas Monthly top-50 barbecue restaurant. Now Heim is opening a west side location in Fort Worth. By
FORT WORTH

Both Heim Barbecue locations have redefined the “child’s plate.”

And this might be the best “kid food” in town.

For $7.99 — but only for children under 12 — Heim now offers combo meals including brisket sliders served with scoop of Plano-based Henry’s Homemade vanilla ice cream.

All the choices are straight off Heim’s menu, but sold at a special kids’ price:

Two sliders, rolls piled high with Heim’s near-perfect prime brisket

One of Heim’s world-class corny dogs.

A hot dog.

Or a grilled cheese sandwich with bacon-burnt-end jam.

Each item comes with a choice of sides: hand-cut fries, green-chile mac-and-cheese, pintos, potato salad or slaw.

Yes, $7.99 is higher than most child’s plates. But this includes a plentiful entree and sides, plus ice cream.

Henry’s is the superpremium ice cream you usually find in prime steakhouses and fine-dining restaurants.

Heim also now offers burgers daily. The River District location has a bar menu with potato skins, nachos and dips.

Heim is open for lunch and dinner daily at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, and daily except Monday at 5333 White Settlement Road, 682-707-5772; heimbbq.com.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  