Dairy Queen near Dickies Arena sold, closed

A Dairy Queen across from the new Dickies Arena closed Saturday and the site has been sold for development, the owner said.

Other Dairy Queen stores remain open and employees were moved to other locations on Northside Drive and in Azle, longtime franchisee Bill Hall said.

“We had 32 great years owning and operating that DQ location,” Hall wrote by email. The restaurant has been open more than 50 years selling Dilly Bars and comes

“We are thankful for all our customers and team members for those years. The original plan was to build a new DQ on that site to mirror the image of the fantastic new Dickies Arena, but our lot was too small.

“We sold the property to a great group that will make a very positive impact on Montgomery Street and Fort Worth. “