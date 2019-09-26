East side fave Ben’s Triple B adds its own chicken sandwich, on a Texas kolache bun

The Clucker at Ben’s Triple B is a new chicken sandwich joining the biscuit-bird-and-burger menu. bud@star-telegram.com

There was never any question Ben’s Triple B would make it.

The question was how well chef Ben Merritt’s biscuit-burger-and-bird palace would do, serving a grill-and-bar menu on a little-used strip of East Rosedale Street near Texas Wesleyan University.

Now we know. Ben’s has added new late-night hours, after Merritt’s win on TV’s “Chopped” and the new chicken craze have combined to bring steady business to Ben’s, 3020 E, Rosedale St.

If you like hot chicken, Ben’s has a great Buffalo chicken-blue cheese biscuit.

But if you just want a good fried chicken sandwich, Ben’s new “Clucker” is a candidate. It’s a chicken fillet with Ben’s “comeback sauce,’ lettuce, tomato and pickle, all on a Pearl Snap Kolaches bun.

Ben’s already drew attention for its chili-cheese chicken-fried steak biscuit and for its cherry “pie” biscuit, a large half topped with cherries and vanilla ice cream.

Ben’s is now open until 11 p.m. weekdays, until 1 a.m. weekends.

Two specials of note: On Fridays, all teachers get 10% off after 7 p.m. And on Thursday, east side residents in 76103 and 76105 get 10% off.

Ben’s is 1 mile east of U.S. 287; 682-385-9262, bens3b.com.