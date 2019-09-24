Eats Beat
New menu items, same bargain prices at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Fort Worth
After 40 years, the Barriga family’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant was ready for a shakeup.
The new menu is out now, making Fiesta more of a Mex-Mex restaurant to go with its Tex-Mex legacy.
If you’re not familiar with Fiesta, it once won “Best Nachos” in a Star-Telegram judging. That was back when fajitas and frozen margaritas were new, and Fiesta’s handmade tortillas gave it a big edge.
Now, the neighborhood around 3233 Hemphill St. is more Hispanic, and Fiesta’s new menu is ready for everybody.
Along with fajitas and enchiladas — $6.49-$12 on lunch specials, a bargain — Fiesta now serves fajita gorditas, chicken in mole sauce and sizzling molcajete dinners.
The daily breakfast menu is a highlight. Besides the typical chilaquiles rojos, it includes a first-rate rendtion of chilaquiles verdes (with green tomatillo sauce) and an original platter of “chilaquiles Mexicanos,” with a spicier red sauce and the eggs on the side.
The flour and corn tortillas are housemade.
When folks ask about the best Tex-Mex restaurants, I ask exactly what they’re looking for — fajitas, enchiladas, street tacos or something else.
If they say “everything,” I usually recommend El Paseo in Sansom Park or La Playa Maya in Fort Worth and Hudson Oaks.
But restaurants like Fiesta do a good job of bridging 20th-century Tex-Mex and 21st-cemtury flavor.
It’s open for breakfast through dinner daily except Monday; Hemphill Street south of West Berry Street, 817-923-6941, facebook.com/FiestaMexicanRestaurantTX/.
