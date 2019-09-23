Burger shocker: Fort Worth favorite Kincaid’s adds a new burger—but it’s not on a bun

Behold: The Kincaid’s “Burger Bowl.” bud@star-telegram.com

Our burger cravings began at a west side grocery, and that famous burger now has a naked cousin.

Kincaid’s Hamburgers, a 55-year landmark once named “Best Burger in America,” now also offers one without a bun: the new “burger bowls.”

For 50 cents extra, the lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle are served in a bowl with a quarter- or half-pound of beef on top..

It’s caused a stir, but it’s not really that radical, Kincaid’s owner Ron Gentry said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“it’s just a different presentation,” said Gentry, son of the Kincaid’s butcher who started grilling burgers in 1964 in the back of Charles Kincaid’s grocery at 4901 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Kincaid’s and many burger grills served a “bunless burger” in the days of a low-carb diet. It was just the beef with a pile of toppings.

Kincaid’s has turned that into a bowl topped with beef, grilled chicken or fried chicken tenders. Cheese, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions and bacon are also options.

“Weve always had customers who couldn’t eat the bun — but now there are so many more who want a gluten-free option,” Gentry said.

“It still tastes like a Kincaid’s burger, because the beef tastes so good.”

The juices trickle down through the toppings-turned-bottomings.

Ranch dressing is also available if you want to make believe it’s a salad. (If you order the grilled chicken, that’s basically a salad.)

Do not neglect the homemade onion rings, the shakes or the other menu items like housemade pimiento cheese and deviled eggs from an old Kincaid’s recipe, chili cheeseburgers or chili dogs.

A tip from Gentry: Ask for the buns to be toasted on the grill.

Kincaid’s is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, and lunch Sundays. Locations in Alliance Town Center, Arlington and Southlake stay open all day Sundays.

The original Kincaid’s has an address on Camp Bowie Boulevard, but it’s actually on Collinwood Avenue at Eldridge Street; 817-732-2881, kincaidshamburgers.com.