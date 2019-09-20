If your favorite Tex-Mex place changed, try Los Amigos, marking 25 years in Grapevine

A combination lunch plate costs less than $10 at Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Grapevine. bud@star-telegram.com

Before La Familia, there was Los Amigos in Grapevine

Hey, Bud! I miss La Familia in Fort Worth the way it used to be. Is there anyplace else like that?

—Art, Fort Worth

Yes, there’s the beta version — Los Amigos, open 25 years in Grapevine. The Cavazos family opened it in 1994, then sold it to the Guiterrez family and moved to Fort Worth. You’ll find the same beans, the same salsa and the same sauces. It’s open daily and for breakfast through dinner weekends at 202 E. Northwest Highway. (And it’s BYOB.)

For escargots: Mercury, Piccolo Mondo, Saint-Émilion

Hey, Bud! Where can you find escargots?

—James, Benbrook

If you’re looking for an old-fashioned fine-dining Italian restaurant, go to Arlington and Piccolo Mondo. (It’s near Whole Foods). For a steakhouse, go to either Mercury Chophouse in Fort Worth or Arlington. For a casual French restaurant, try the simple Saint-Emilion bistro on West Seventh Street. (It’s now the easygoing cousin to finer-French Paris 7th nearby.)

The search for chiles en nogada

Hey, Bud! Anywhere for chiles en nogada?

—Annette, Grapevine

Right now, nowhere. The best here was at Revolver Taco, which moved to Dallas. It’s also been served recently at Paco’s on Magnolia and at the very highly rated Hugo’s Invitados in Las Colinas. Watch for a winter return.