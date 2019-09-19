Here’s the first preview of the menu at the new Hot Box Biscuit Club brunch cafe

Hot Box Biscuit Club features biscuit sandwiches. bud@star-telegram.com

The Hot Box Biscuit Club is almost ready to bake.

The doors open Oct. 1 to the new biscuit sandwich cafe at 313 S. Main St.

This week, we saw the first menu.

Faithful patrons of Sarah Hooton and Matt Mobley’s pop-up biscuit brunches will recognize the specials.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ The Big Boi ($11), a chicken biscuit with Hot Box’s special homemade pimiento cheese, house pickles and buttermilk-ranch dressing.

▪ The Big Poppa ($11), a carnitas biscuit with sauce, fried onions and pickle slaw.

▪ The Dolly Parton ($10), a chicken biscuit with cheddar and sausage gravy.

If you want to know about the biscuits, they’re fluffy pillows made with Tennessee-based White Lily Flour.

The menu also includes side dishes such as collards, grits, green beans, okra and a salad.

There’s an appetizer menu of Hot Box’s popular small items such as pimiento hushpuppies, smoked gouda dip, fried green tomatoes and deviled eggs.

For kids, there’s a menu of chicken, sausage or pimiento biscuits ($5).

All the dishes have been field-tested since 2017 at monthly $45 pop-up brunches where diners would get several biscuit courses.

Now that Hot Box Biscuit will be a cafe open daily for breakfast and lunch, the price is a la carte.

There’s also a full bar.

Hot Box Biscuit is in a handsome historic building in South Main Village. It’s topped with a stunning bright red neon sign of the kind that used to line South Main Street and Hemphill Street.

Hot Box will open at 7 a.m. daily. Watch for it at Main and Broadway streets.; hotboxbiscuitco.com.

(Celestina Blok interviewed Hooton in last week’s DFW.com.)