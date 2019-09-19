Eats Beat
Here’s the first preview of the menu at the new Hot Box Biscuit Club brunch cafe
The Hot Box Biscuit Club is almost ready to bake.
The doors open Oct. 1 to the new biscuit sandwich cafe at 313 S. Main St.
This week, we saw the first menu.
Faithful patrons of Sarah Hooton and Matt Mobley’s pop-up biscuit brunches will recognize the specials.
▪ The Big Boi ($11), a chicken biscuit with Hot Box’s special homemade pimiento cheese, house pickles and buttermilk-ranch dressing.
▪ The Big Poppa ($11), a carnitas biscuit with sauce, fried onions and pickle slaw.
▪ The Dolly Parton ($10), a chicken biscuit with cheddar and sausage gravy.
If you want to know about the biscuits, they’re fluffy pillows made with Tennessee-based White Lily Flour.
The menu also includes side dishes such as collards, grits, green beans, okra and a salad.
There’s an appetizer menu of Hot Box’s popular small items such as pimiento hushpuppies, smoked gouda dip, fried green tomatoes and deviled eggs.
For kids, there’s a menu of chicken, sausage or pimiento biscuits ($5).
All the dishes have been field-tested since 2017 at monthly $45 pop-up brunches where diners would get several biscuit courses.
Now that Hot Box Biscuit will be a cafe open daily for breakfast and lunch, the price is a la carte.
There’s also a full bar.
Hot Box Biscuit is in a handsome historic building in South Main Village. It’s topped with a stunning bright red neon sign of the kind that used to line South Main Street and Hemphill Street.
Hot Box will open at 7 a.m. daily. Watch for it at Main and Broadway streets.; hotboxbiscuitco.com.
(Celestina Blok interviewed Hooton in last week’s DFW.com.)
