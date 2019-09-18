It’s one of our best Vietnamese restaurants. Now read about the new suburban location

Crispy combination chow mein at My Lan, a Haltom City retsaurant opening a new location next month in Colleyville Handout photo

Way back before phở became a menu item everywhere, diners argued whether My Lan was the city’s best Vietnamese restaurant.

Now that every neighborhood has a good Vietnamese restaurant, My Lan is growing to the suburbs.

The second My Lan — and first in 22 years for the Haltom City favorite — will open next month in a newly built location at 5307 Colleyville Blvd.

Lan Trinh — the original Lan in the name — said her new location with business partner Thu Pham will serve the same beef phở, rice dishes, vermicelli and bubble tea drinks that have drawn diners to Haltom City.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

My Lan and a nearby restaurant owned by a different family, Tu Hai, were the first cafes where many residents tried Vietnamese dishes. The grilled, marinated meats paired strikingly with the fresh mints, cilantro and fresh vegetables.

The new location is a fresh space near Colleyville City Hall. It’ll serve most items but not everything from the original My Lan’s gigantic menu of combinations, soups and platters, Trinh said.

Watch for the new My Lan to open on Colleyville Boulevard (Texas 26) one block from Church Street.

The original location is open for lunch and dinner daily except Wednesday at 4015 E. Belknap St.; 817-222-1471, my-lan-restaurant.com.