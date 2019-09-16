Fire strikes BBQ restaurant; here’s when it’ll reopen

Watauga firefighters wrap up work at a smoke room fire Friday in Berry Best BBQ. Watauga Fire Department

Berry’s Best BBQ’s new North East Mall location is now its only location after a Friday fire knocked out the original Watauga store for a few weeks.

The fire was confined to the smoke room, he said. The smoker itself has been cleaned up and is still being used to smoke the meats for the North East Mall location, John Berry said.

The Watauga restaurant, 6257 Rufe Snow Drive, will need a new roof and ceiling, maybe more, Berry said.

The Berrys have launched a GoFundMe.com campaign for donations, and some faithful customers have scheduled a special dine-in Sept. 23 at the mall location.

Brandi and John Berry opened the second location in North East Mall this summer. John Berry said mall officials liked his pecan-smoked barbecue.

In 2017, the original location was featured in Texas Monthly. Berry explained that when he catered a Super Bowl party, an attendee said he served the “ ‘Berry’ best beans I’ve had!”

The mall location is in the food court on the east side, at 1101 Melbourne Drive.

Brisket, sausage, ribs, chicken or bologna patters sell for $13-$17. Sandwiches sell for $6.50-$8.

Berry Best at North East Mall is open from 10 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner, from noon Sundays for lunch; 682-215-7779, facebook.com/BestBBQBerry.