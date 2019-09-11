A new Breakfast Republic was opening in Texas. But then Breakfast Republic found out

A sign on a North Beach Street restaurant advertised a Breakfast Republic opening, but the California chain by the same name objected. bud@star-telegram.com

The sign once said “Breakfast Republic Coming Soon,” but now it’s not.

The sign has come down at a new north Fort Worth restaurant at 8640 N. Beach St. after owners of the popular Southern California chain by the same name intervened.

On a visit this week, the restaurant was dark and silent. In online listings, the restaurant is now using the name Cafe Republic.

The restaurant appears to be furnished and was near opening. Owners could not be reached.

The real Breakfast Republic is a nine-location Southern California chain known for Oreo pancakes, S’mores French toast and other dishes in the new “upscale breakfast” category. A spokeman confirmed the California restaurant notified the Texas operator of the trademark.

Cafe Republic is in a former Taco Villa. The landlord is Fort Worth-based Bobby Cox Enterprises (Rosa’s Cafe).

If Cafe Republic opens there, it will join a host of new breakfast restaurants in north Fort Worth and northeast Tarrant County.

The list includes Seven Mile Cafe, 6300 North Freeway; Our Brunch Spot, 12420 Timberland Blvd. in Woodland Springs; Beacon Cafe 287, 12721 Business U.S. 287 North; Benny’s Cafe, 4712 Colleyville Blvd.; Townhouse Brunch, 5509 Colleyville Blvd.; and the reopened JR’s Cafe, 300 S. Saginaw Blvd.