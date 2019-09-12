Casa Jacaranda, one of Texas’ great hole-in-the-wall country cafes, opens a city twin

Casa Jacaranda: a small-town dining find in Venus Casa Jacaranda is a traditional Mexican cafe and elaborate bakery on the tiny old downtown street of Venus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Casa Jacaranda is a traditional Mexican cafe and elaborate bakery on the tiny old downtown street of Venus.

When you smell poblanos roasting, you know you’ve found Casa Jacaranda.

The new Mansfield location of the phenomenal little Mexican food cafe doesn’t even have its sign yet.

But it’s open at 1050 Country Club Drive. And this Jacaranda seems even more cozy than the original location in Venus.

In four years, the original Jacaranda has becomes a Texas top-100 favorite restaurant for fresh, handmade, original food from Mexico by Toluca, México, natives Josefina and Nely Cruz and Monterrey native Monica Martínez.

“We do everything from our passion, from love and from our culture,” Martínez said.

The menu is simple: chiles rellenos, enchiladas, tacos and huaraches with a variery of housemade sauces.

If you like little hole-in-the-wall restaurants like Enchiladas Olé in Fort Worth, you’ll like Casa Jacaranda.

The enchiladas ($7.99-$8.50) come with a choice of salsa roja, a spicy salsa verde, white queso or mole sauce ($10.50).

Enmoladas (enchiladas in mole sauce) Mexican cafe de olla (coffee) at Casa Jacaranda. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives

The huaraches (literally, a sandal-sized tortilla topped with beef, chicken, chorizo or cactus) are a specialty.

Jacaranda also serves breakfast all day, including migas or chilaquiles verdes con fajitas or chorizo. and waffles on weekends.

The restaurant also has some up-to-date touches like vegetarian items, soy chorizo and a selection of espressos, cappuccinos or Mexico-style café de olla.

The smaller space means some of Jacaranda’s best dishes have not made the trip yet from Johnson County.

There’s no desserts, cakes or cookies, for example. Maybe soon.

Casa Jacaranda is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Fridays, brunch and dinner Saturdays and brunch Sundaysin the Walnut Creek Shopping Center; 682-400-8740, facebook.com/casajacarandatx.