Changes ahead at Flores Barbecue in Fort Worth: there’s a new name, same top-50 BBQ

Flores Barbecue, a top-50 Central Texas barbecue trailer that moved to Fort Worth last winter, is changing its name to Campo Smokehouse this fall along with the departure of founder Michael Wyont.

Flores Barbecue, 4801 Edwards Ranch Road, remains open Thursdays through Sundays at the Trailhead in Clearfork. Campo will keep Flores’ meats, techniques and side dishes after the name change, consulting chef Lou Lambert said.

Wyont had operated a trailer in San Marcos and Whitney before he agreed to open a full-scale restaurant next to a bicycle shop and Press Cafe in Clearfork.

He told Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn he plans to take some time off and “The big city, I don’t think is for me.”

Lambert, an experienced restaurateur, is known for Lambert’s, Jo’s Coffee and Lou’s Bodega in Austin along with Dutch’s Hamburgers and a former Lambert’s in Fort Worth.

He said Campo Smokehouse will keep Flores’ barbecue and add wood-grilled steaks and fish, wood-roasted items and Tex-Mex items such as chiles rellenos, burritos and elote salads. Construction on the full-scale restaurant will begin this fall for opening next fall.

Lambert said he and developer Crawford Edwards visited Flores in Whitney and “we both agreed it was the best barbecue in Texas.”

“Even the lean brisket is moist, and it’s not oversmoked. We’re going to keep everything the same way,” Lambert said.

Flores’ trailer drew lines in spring, but the summer heat and its obscure location hindered summer business, along with new competition from a citywide barbecue boom.

A national publication, “The Smoke Sheet,” led its Wednesday edition with the headline “Fort Worth is the next big BBQ destination in Texas.”

Nebraska writer Ryan Cooper, the “BBQTourist,” praised Flores’ carnitas tacos and jalapeno cheese grits along with Panther City BBQ’s newly famed prime brisket tacos, brisket elote, pork belly burnt ends and pork belly jalapeno poppers.

Cooper also praised Smoke-A-Holics BBQ, new on Evans Avenue; Derek Allan’s Texas BBQ; Dayne’s Craft Barbecue; Hurtado BBQ in Arlington and Zavala’s Barbecue in Grand Prairie.

Fort Worth is also the new home of Top-50 restaurant BBQ on the Brazos, moving to the Benbrook Traffic Circle, and Heim Barbecue, now with two locations in south and west Fort Worth.

Nearby, 407BBQ near Argyle recently won a Dallas-Fort Worth “best barbecue” poll, and Smiley’s Craft Barbecue in Ponder features pitmasters from a famous Austin restaurant. Goldee’s Barbecue, under construction south of Kennedale, also will feature Austin pit hands.