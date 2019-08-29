Eats Beat
Downtown Fort Worth hotel adds new upscale Latin steakhouse in multi-million-$$ redo
The Renaissance Worthington hotel is rejoining the downtown dining scene, and in a big way.
A new Toro Toro steakhouse by Colorado celebrity chef Richard Sandoval will replace the current hotel dining room this fall as part of a multi-million-dollar remodeling announced last week.
The Fort Worth restaurant is billed as a “Latin steakhouse” version of the first Toro Toro, a tapas restaurant and bar in Washington.
It’s Sandoval’s sixth restaurant operation and third in Texas, joining Ciclo and Live Oak at the Four Seasons Austin and Bayou & Bottle in the Four Seasons Houston.
The Worthington, 200 Main St., was one of Sundance Square’s first buildings when it opened in 1981. It’s undergoing a complete remodeling of its lobby and common areas.
Toro Toro will drew from Latin American barbecue traditions to feature charcoal- and wood-grilled steaks, according to an announcement Aug. 27.
Sandoval’s company operates luxury hotel restaurants around the world.
He launched his career as a French chef in New York, but gained fame when he opened Maya, which launched the contemporary Mexico City restaurant trend we now call “Mex-Mex.”
The restaurant is projected to open in November.
