Downtown Fort Worth hotel adds new upscale Latin steakhouse in multi-million-$$ redo

Short rib tacos at Toro Toro, a Washington tapas restaurant opening here as a steakhouse. Handout photo

The Renaissance Worthington hotel is rejoining the downtown dining scene, and in a big way.

A new Toro Toro steakhouse by Colorado celebrity chef Richard Sandoval will replace the current hotel dining room this fall as part of a multi-million-dollar remodeling announced last week.

The Fort Worth restaurant is billed as a “Latin steakhouse” version of the first Toro Toro, a tapas restaurant and bar in Washington.

It’s Sandoval’s sixth restaurant operation and third in Texas, joining Ciclo and Live Oak at the Four Seasons Austin and Bayou & Bottle in the Four Seasons Houston.

The Worthington, 200 Main St., was one of Sundance Square’s first buildings when it opened in 1981. It’s undergoing a complete remodeling of its lobby and common areas.

Toro Toro will drew from Latin American barbecue traditions to feature charcoal- and wood-grilled steaks, according to an announcement Aug. 27.

Sandoval’s company operates luxury hotel restaurants around the world.

He launched his career as a French chef in New York, but gained fame when he opened Maya, which launched the contemporary Mexico City restaurant trend we now call “Mex-Mex.”

The restaurant is projected to open in November.

