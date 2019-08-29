‘Brisket biscuits,’ Greens’ winning barbecue set for Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival

Crazy Cowboy Sounds at Bedford Blues and BBQ festival Sights and sounds of Rodney Bowens at the Crazy Cowboy BBQ stand and other images at the Bedford Blues and BBQ festival in Bedford, TX, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sights and sounds of Rodney Bowens at the Crazy Cowboy BBQ stand and other images at the Bedford Blues and BBQ festival in Bedford, TX, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)

Last year, Green’s Texas BBQ was a new truck on West Euless Boulevard.

This year, Don Green brings a growing reputation to the annual Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival.

Green will serve his “brisket biscuits” — a fried ball of beef and bread — along with his craft brisket, pork ribs and pulled pork at this year’s festival Friday through Sunday at 1951 L. Don Dodson Drive.

Green has won the festival’s prize three years in a row. Winning festivals is nothing new: He’s from the Green family of pitmasters that won years of prizes before a family split separated Don Green and North Main BBQ.

The Crazy Cowboy Restaurant & Bar from Bedford also will be on hand, serving brisket, pulled pork, sausage dogs and brats.

Other festival contestants will include North Richland Hills-based Kidwell Craft BBQ, Houston-based Riverfront’s Rib Shack, Fort Worth-based Lennie’s and the Bedford franchise of the Dallas-based Dickey’s chain.

Barbecue fans can also try the three tasting events: the Sausage Showdown at 7:30 p.m. Friday ($5), the People’s Choice at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the Battle of the BBQ at 3 p.m. Sunday.

For full prices and tickets, see bedfordbluesfest.com.

