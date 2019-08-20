After Labor Day, they’re gone. Book these $39 dinner deals now for DFW Restaurant Week

Clearfork has your outdoor brunch and dining needs covered Warm weather means many people are looking for outdoor seating for brunch, dinner and cocktails. The Shops at Clearfork and nearby Trailhead have plenty of restaurant options with outdoor dining. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warm weather means many people are looking for outdoor seating for brunch, dinner and cocktails. The Shops at Clearfork and nearby Trailhead have plenty of restaurant options with outdoor dining.

The best days of DFW Restaurant Week might be the last.

It might feels like summer fun is over. But there’s still a week to dine somewhere special for a bargain price and help support a local children’s charity.

More than 20 local restaurants extend the annual Restaurant Week promotion through Labor Day, offering a fine-dining lunch for $25 and a three-course dinner for $39 or $49.

That’s about $20-$30 less that usual, depending on the restaurant.

Part of the money ($5 from each lunch, $8-$10 from each dinner) goes to the Lena Pope children’s agency in Fort Worth or in Dallas, to a food bank serving that city.

Three $39 dinner specials that are definitely worth the visit:

▪ Rise n°3 Souffle’s casual country French cafe is at the center of the Shops at Clearfork.

The $39 dinner starts with complimentary wine or cheese and a choice of salad or the signature French onion soup.

If you’ve never tried Rise, it’s all about souffles: a choice of cauliflower-brie, ham-gruyere or mushroom for dinner, and a dessert choie of Reese’s or Cassis souffles.

You can also have a fine French dinner and choose a Rise entree salad with chicken and either creme brulee or lava cake for dessert.

Before 4 p.m., the $25 two-souffle lunch is an even better bargain: a choice of six savory souffles, plus either an appetizer or a choice of dessert souffles — chocolate, Grand Marnier, bananas Foster or apricot.

Rise is open for lunch and dinner daily; 5135 Monahans Ave., 817-737-7473, risesouffle.com or see the Restaurant Week menus at dfwrestaurantweek.com.

▪ SIlver Fox Steakhouse is the best value in Fort Worth, and the Restaurant Week menu proves it.

For $39, diners get a choice of a 6-ounce filet mignon, salmon or a peach-serrano glazed prime pork chop.

The dinner includes a choice of lobster bisque or the III Forks apple-pecan-blue cheese salad, and mandarin orange-pineapple cake or chocolate ganache cake for dessert.

There’s an add-on tuna nachos appetizer for $5.

Silver Fox is open for dinner only, weeknights and Saturday; 1651 S. University Drive, 817-332-9060, silverfoxcafe.com.

▪ Kirby’s Steakhouse in Southlake has new competition from Perry’s across Texas 114, so it’s offering a $39 deal.

The dinner includes a choice of five appetizers including chipotle buffalo sausage, and five entrees ranging from a 5-ounce filet mignon to a pork chop, chicken or mahi mahi. Dessert is a vanilla tartlet or apple empanadas.

Kirby’s has a 65-year history as a steakhouse, and actually goes back 98 years. The Kirby family founded the first drive-in restaurants in America, the Dallas-based Pig Stands.

Kirby’s is open for dinner nightly and offers shuttle pickup from hotels; 3305 Texas 114 East, 817-410-2221, kirbyssteakhouse.com.

Lunch choices: B&B, Capital Grille or Michaels, and more Restaurant Week deals

A few other choices:

▪ B&B Butchers & Restaurant in the Shops at Clearfork is always one of the showplaces of Restaurant Week.

This year, B&B offers a hearty $25 lunch daily until 4 p.m. with a choice of soup or salad and 10 different entrees, including the steak salad, sandwiches, salmon or vodka rigatoni.

The $49 three-course dinner menu features seven entrees including a 10-ounce filet mignon, or there’s even a surf-and-turf combo with filret medallions and two bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp; 5212 Marathon Ave., 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.

▪ The Capital Grille is also doing excellent $25 lunches until 4 p.m.., featuring a choice of salmon, roasted chicken, a steak salad or the Grille burger.

Start with salad or clam chowder, or end with espresso cake or creme brulee. There’s also a longer $49 dinner menu featuring a bone-in, dry-aged New York strip; 800 Main St., 817-348-9200, thecapitalgrille.com

▪ Michaels Cuisine in the Cultural District is a locally owned, chef-driven restaurant and one of the most faithful supporters of Restaurant Week.

Chef Michael Thomson is offering a $25 lunch with his signature tortilla soup or (from the old Mac’s House) house salad and a choice of charbroiled chicken house salad, steak or snapper,

The dinner adds a choice of roast chicken and a dessert, either a citrus trifle Mason jar or blonde brownie.

Michaels is open weekdays for lunch and weeknights and Saturdays for dinner; 3413 W. Seventh St., 817-877-3413, michaelscuisine.com.

The rest of Restaurant Week: $25 lunches, $39-$49 dinners through Sept. 2

More Fort Worth restaurants still offering the deal: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (through Aug. 25, $49); Del Frisco’s Grille (through Sept. 2, $25-$39); Eddie V’s Prime Seafood (through Sept. 2, $49); Ruth’s Chris Steak House (through Sept 2., $49); Texas de Brazil (through Sept. 2, $39); Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar (through Sept. 2, $25-$39); or Waters Restaurant (through Sept. 2, $49).

In Northeast Tarrant County, it’s also a chance to try Boi Na Braza, Grapevine (through Sept. 2, $39); Del Frisco’s Grille, Southlake (through Sept. 2, $25-$39); il Calabrese, Southlake (through Sept. 2, $25-$39); La Bistro, Hurst (through Sept. 2, $25-$49), or The Classic Cafe at Roanoke, Roanoke (through Aug. 25, $25-$49).

In Arlington, book at Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant (through Sept. 2, $39).

(For the full list of Dallas-area restaurants, see dfwrestaurantweek.com. The Star-Telegram is a sponsor of DFW Restaurant Week.)