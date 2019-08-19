How to score free Chick-fil-A, tacos, ice cream & more weekly on “Go Purple Fridays”

The honey-oat soft-serve at Austin City Taco Co. bud@star-telegram.com

We have an extra holiday in Fort Worth.

Every fall, diners get free food or discount deals on Go Purple Fridays.

Starting this week, it’s every Friday before a TCU Horned Frogs game.

You don’t have to wear TCU gear. You only have to wear TCU purple.

The most popular offer is always a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. That’s only at specific Fort Worth locations (see below).

It’s also a chance to get a good deal someplace like Fred’s Texas Cafe, or try something new like Austin City Taco Co. or Press Waffle Co.

More than 200 restaurants and businesses are offering discounts every Friday of a game weekend, Aug. 30-Nov. 22.

Here are some of the best restaurant deals:

▪ 20% off food at Abuelo’s at Hulen Mall, at all three Fred’s Texas Cafe locations and at Taco Heads, 1812 Montgomery St.

▪ 15% off food at Torchy’s Tacos Midtown location, 928 Northton St.

▪ Free calamari with meal (a $17 value) at Capital Grille, 800 Main St.

▪ Half off appetizers and desserts at Buffalo Bros., serving until 2 a.m. nightly at 415 Throckmorton St. or 3015 S. University Drive.

(Think Buffalo chicken nachos and brownies with ice cream.)

▪ Free honey-oat soft-serve at Austin City Taco Co., 517 University Drive.\

▪ Buy one specialty waffle, get one free at Press Waffle Co., in the Food Hall, 3000 Crockett St. (It was a recent winner on “Shark Tank.”)

▪ Buy one specialty doughnut, get one free at Hurts Donut, 901 Foch St. (Don’t laugh. They have a choice of 70.)

▪ A token for a free taco next visit to Bartaco, 1701 River Run in WestBend.

▪ Free Frog fries with cheese and peppers at all Tommy’s Hamburger Grill & Patio locations, or free crinkle fries if you buy a burger and large drink at all Kincaid’s Hamburgers locations, or $2 off any burger at Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 4616 Granbury Road.

Now, here’s how to get a free Chick-fil-A if you wear purple on Go Purple Fridays:

▪ Free sandwich or nuggets with $4 purchase, 3200 Hulen St. (near Central Market).

▪ Free sandwich or nuggets if you buy fries and a large drink, 549 Carroll St. (At breakfast, it’s a free chicken biscuit or Chick-n-Minis if you buy hash browns and a drink.)

▪ Free sandwich or nuggets if you buy fries and a medium drink, 6650 Westworth Blvd.

▪ Free sandwich with any purchase at the counter location in Hulen Mall.

If you score all four — go purple.