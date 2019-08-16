Eats Beat

Openings: a chili dog stand, a Wounded Duck and hot chicken (from California!?)

Coney Island Hot Weiners opens this weekend near UT Arlington

Hey, Bud! I wonder if Coney Island Hot Weiner Shop in Arlington is like the coney islands we had in San Antonio?

—Ginger on Facebook

No. The new hot dog stand from a 100-year-old Tulsa, Okla., company opens this weekend at 1308 S. Cooper St., south of UT Arlington.

Wounded Duck in Hurst opens with chef Blythe Bridges’ menu

Hey, Bud! Know anything about a tavern-grille in the old Vino’s space on East Pipeline Road?

—@Katerade on Twitter

Watch for the Wounded Duck grill and tavern to open, maybe this weekend. Chef Blythe Bridges did the menu including eight gourmet burgers, chicken-fried and a bacon-guacamole sandwich called the Guac-ing Dead. It’s at 750 E. Pipeline Road.

Rule the Roost: from Nashville via California, but diners gave it 4½ stars

Hey, Bud! The new Rule the Roost Hot Chicken — that’s a Nashville hot chicken restaurant from California?

—Trolls on Facebook

San Jose, to be precise. The original mall location had a 4½-star Yelp rating and customers saying they miss it enough to fly to DFW. Look for it at 6635 Westworth Blvd.

