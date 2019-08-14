Dayne’s Craft Barbecue switches to west side location, drops plan for Berry Street

A plate of food from Dayne’s Craft Barbecue. Courtesy

The west side needs Dayne’s Craft Barbecue.

So Dayne’s will return to Lola’s Trailer Park Aug. 24, back home where Dayne Weaver and Ashley Hays began chasing their craft barbecue dream.

Yes, Dayne’s flirted with the idea of moving to West Berry Street and into the white-elephant location of the former Americado. Weaver and Hays drew long lines there for several pop-up barbecue dinners.

But with a dozen new Central Texas-style craft barbecue restaurants opening across Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Weaver decided that Dayne’s is better off in the prime location at Lola’s.

“We’ll open Saturdays, noon till we’re sold out, and people will know that’s when and where to find us,” Weaver said.

“The more we got into the Berry Street deal, the more we wanted to go back to our original plan.”

Dayne’s started as a home business with photos on Instagram.

Weaver considered the expansion in March, before Flores Barbecue moved to Clearfork, Derek Allan’s opened in the hospital district, BBQ on the Brazos announced a move to the Benbrook Traffic Circle and Panther City BBQ made the Texas Monthly list of best new barbecue restaurants.

“It seems like everybody wants barbecue,” Weaver said.

“Panther City BBQ is really good at this. They do a great job of just putting their noses down and working hard and making good barbecue. Flores is making tremendous food over there too.”

Dayne’s will open Aug. 24 and continue to serve at noon Saturdays except Sept. 14, when he and Hays will be married.

Watch for it at 2735 W. Fifth St.; 682-472-0181, daynescraftbarbecue.com.