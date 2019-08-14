New beginnings on Race Street: The road leads to Cajun food, music and ice cream

Kay lime pie at Tributary Cafe on Race Street near Riverside Drive. bud@star-telegram.com

Race Street is nearly done, and the anchor is Tributary Cafe.

The city’s newest “urban village” is finished off Riverside Drive, with new curbing, trees and back-in parking.

That’s where you find Tributary, known for scratch-made Cajun-Creole cooing.

In three years, Tributary has made its name for rich seafood gumbo, weekend brunch and huge plates with shrimp or seafood.

Chef Cindy Crowder-Wheeler has updated the menu with new dishes such as crawfish hoecakes, plus Louisiana pimiento burgers, fried chicken and blackened pork chops.

Crawfish hoecakes are new at Tributary Cafe on Race Street, Handout photo

The original mainstays like shrimp Victoria (with mushrooms and creme fraiche) and crawfish etouffee are still around. But she’d added shrimp Clemenceau (with mushroom and beurre blanc) and s signature Key lime pie.

Tributary is open for lunch or brunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, brunch Sunday; 2813 Race St, near Riverside Drive., 817-744-8255, tributarycafe.com.

Tributary is only one of several shops and cafes on that end of Race.

▪ Nearby, The Post on River East music club, 2925 Race St., starts serving its own sandwiches, soups and desserts next week (it’s been serving items from Tributary); thepostatrivereast.com

▪ Roasted, 2907 Race St., a custom coffee roaster, features cold brews, pourovers and spiced tea; facebook.com/roastedfw.

▪ Gypsy Scoops, 2905 Race St., is the neighborhood superpremium ice cream shop; gypsyscoops.coml.

Nearby Dino’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Enchiladas Ole around the corner still await the finish of construction.