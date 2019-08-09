Of all the new hot dogs in town, which one’s the best? Here’s a RoundHouse guess

The custom sausage and tater tots at Rogers Roundhouse. bud@star-telegram.com

Rogers RoundHouse serves burgers, dogs and ice cream sandwiches

Hey, Bud! Went to the new Dog Haus Biergarten in Arlington Highlands. Where’s the best hot dog?

—Terry, Mansfield

We have new dogs to try: Dog Haus, Buffalo Bros. Sundance and Uncle Daddy’s in Cityview. But when the last dog drops, I’ll take the Rogers RoundHouse custom dog with loaded tater tots. It’s at 1616 Rogers Road off South University Drive near TCU; go before they run out of Parker County peach-snickerdoodle ice cream sandwiches.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Waters offers a quiet, calm dinner atmosphere in downtown Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! We’re looking for someplace quiet for dinner or brunch. Where do we go?

—Louise, Arlington

I’ve been recommending hotel restaurants like the Omni, Hilton or Worthington, because they’re not trying to rush anyone out the door. But here’s another idea: Waters, the prime seafood restaurant in Sundance Square. Very handsome and quiet.

Arlington is down to one Isla. (Don’t forget to spend coupons and gift cards.)

Hey, Bud! I just drove past one of my favorite affordable Mexican places. La Isla on Park Row Drive by UTA, is closed?

—Jonathan, Arlington

‘Fraid so. The La Isla at 2201 E. Pioneer Parkway remains open. (I’m not sure whether applies to La Isla, but when you buy gift cards or Groupon-type deals, use them quickly.)