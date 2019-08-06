The Hatch green chile crop from New Mexico has arrived in Fort Worth restaurants

Roasting Hatch chiles at Central Market Marcus DeLeon of Central Market Fort Worth gives a chile-roasting demo and shares some stats for the store's annual Hatch chile festival. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marcus DeLeon of Central Market Fort Worth gives a chile-roasting demo and shares some stats for the store's annual Hatch chile festival. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot)

The first Hatch Chile Festival to hit town is one of the best.

Blue Mesa Grill launched its 23rd annual celebration of the fresh pepper harvest this week, with the peppers are early and plentiful this year.

When Blue Mesa started its pepper party in 1996, the feature dish was chiles rellenos, and patrons weren’t quite sure what to make of the big, fresh chiles from the Hatch Valley in New Mexico.

This year’s menu again features Hatch chile rellenos stuffed with cheese, smoked chicken or smoked pulled pork ($14). There’s also a Hatch chile-steak taco plate ($14) and a taco-and-relleno combo $14.

The highlight of the festival is Aug. 14, when Blue Mesa serves a special Hatch chile version of its popular buffet ($16).

Blue Mesa also serves posole during the festival ($6-$8) and a watermelon-Hatch margarita with tamarind nectar and organic tequila.

The regular menu offers regular items such as stacked New Mexico enchiladas.

Blue Mesa serves lunch and dinner daily, including a Saturday and Sunday lunch buffet; 612 Carroll St., 817-332-6372, bluemesagrill.com.

▪ Pappasito’s Cantina launches its Hatch chile specials Wednesday.

The menu includes rellenos and tacos ($15.95) but also pulled-pork Hatch enchiladas ($17.95), quesadillas and a shrimp brochette with fajitas ($34.95).

Pappasitos also has excellent appetizers: Hatch white queso ($10.95) and Hatch green chile pork tamales ($5.45 for two).

Pappasito’s is open for lunch and dinner daily; 2704 West Freeway, Fort Worth, or 321 W. Road to Six Flags, Arlington, pappasitos.com.

▪ Chuys Tex-Mex will launch its much-promoted Hatch festival Aug, 14.

Look for burritos and tacos along with Chuy’s legendary green chile sauce..

Chuy’s serves lunch and dinner daily at 2401 W. Seventh St.. Suite 110 and 9700 North Freeway Service Road E, Fort Worth; 4001 Bagpiper Way, Suite 199 (Arlington Highlands), Arlington; and 1221 Texas 114 East, Southlake, plus multiple Dallas/Collin/Denton County locations; www.chuys.com or https://www.facebook.com/Chuys.Restaurants..

Central Market and Tom Thumb stores also have fresh-roasted chiles and specials, and several burger grills often add Hatch chile specials.