Hookers Grill brings new flavor to Fort Worth food hall: Oklahoma-style onion burgers

Hookers Grill onion burgers: “Support Your Local Hookers” The new Hookers Grill in Fort Worth serves fried-onion burgers like famous diners in El Reno, Okla., along with a Coney with sweet slaw. (It's owned by the Hooker family. They say, "All we sell is burgers.") Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new Hookers Grill in Fort Worth serves fried-onion burgers like famous diners in El Reno, Okla., along with a Coney with sweet slaw. (It's owned by the Hooker family. They say, "All we sell is burgers.")

Hookers Grill brings new flavor to Fort Worth food hall

Hey, Bud! Hookers Grill is open in the Food Hall on Crockett Row. What do you think of it?

—Guy in the office break room

Never thought I’d be so crazy about onion burgers, but Hookers Grill’s jalapeno-and-onion burgers made me a believer. These are Oklahoma-style onion burgers like you’d find in El Reno, or coneys like in Tulsa. They’re worth a trip to the Food Hall, off University Drive near the art museums. (There’s plenty of metered parking nearby.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There’s no ‘Taco Tuesday’ in Texas. Yes, really. It’s the law

Hey, Bud! Do you know any restaurants promoting “Taco Tuesday”? I can’t find any.

—Rick, Fort Worth

And you won’t. That’s a trademarked promotion for a national chain that doesn’t operate in Texas, so nobody here can legally use it. But many restaurants run Tuesday taco specials, particularly the Rosa’s Cafes and drive-through favorite Taco Casa (ask for green sauce).

Wondering in Watauga

Hey, Bud! Any information on Cortez Mexican Restaurant opening in Watauga? I was wondering if it was related to the Cortez family in San Antonio.

—Jim on Facebook

This one is owned by the Ed Cortez family in North Richland Hills, and that’s all I know. But watch for it to open at 5941 Watauga Road.