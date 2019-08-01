Burgers come with a view at Big Daddy’s on Grapevine Lake. And there’s a new boss

The lakefront view from Big Daddy’s Ship Store. bud@star-telegram.com

Matt Armand is now officially the new Big Daddy.

Long a partner in Big Daddy’s Ship Store, the legendary backroad cafe and burger grill on Grapevine Lake, Armand is now the owner.

Only a few weeks ago, he thought he would be selling. Instead, he’s staying and adding new menu items.

Big Daddy’s already served one of the best burgers in Tarrant County and some of the best lunches, dinners and weekend breakfasts on a lakefront.

Armand has been testing new specials such as a pork belly-and-grits dish with grilled farmers’ market peaches, clam bakes or shrimp boil and smoked-salmon dip.

Big Daddy’s, at a 60-year-old marina 3 miles north of downtown Grapevine, is known for burgers like its “crazy burger” with triple cheese, bacon and grilled onions, or its spicy burger with grilled cherry peppers along with jalapenos and onions.

The dinner menu includes seafood, oysters and Armand’s shrimp-and-grits over cheesy polenta.

Big Daddy’s is open for lunch and dinner weekdays, breakfast through dinner weekends; 2500 Oak Grove Loop South (a 10-minute Uber/Lyft ride from TEXRail), 817-481-1237, bigdaddysshipstore.com.