This might be Fort Worth’s’ best burger of all: Del Frisco’s dry-aged prime brisket

The Del Frisco’s Double Eagle dry-aged burger has Havarti, arugula and porcini-mushroom -butter, with Southern-style white mayo-mustard-horseradish “barbecue” sauce. Handout photo

The best burger in town right now might be in the middle of downtown Fort Worth.

The newest burger at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle sets a higher standard — both for its soft, meltaway dry-aged prime brisket blend, and for the price.

Yes, it’s $18.50. Try it weekdays at lunch, or at the bar during dinner.

But it’s big enough for two to share. And the price includes house chips, fries or salad.

The brisket isn’t the only star. The burger is topped with creamy melted havarti, arugula and porcini-mushroom butter.

On the side, there’s a mayo-mustard-horseradish sauce called “Southern-style barbecue sauce.”

(Use it sparingly. It has a kick.)

Look, I know we have these best-burger contests around here. Places like Dutch’s Hamburgers, Fred’s Texas Cafe, Fuego Burger and Original Chop House Burgers in Arlington always rank high.

But for years, I’ve really thought the best burger in town is the tenderloin cheddar burger available only at the bar in Grace downtown ($13, $16 with a fried egg).

It’s a close call now.

But I think Del Frisco’s dry-aged prime brisket burger might be better.

Del Frisco’s has a big marketing push for its 45-day dry-aged prime steaks ($68-$69, plenty for two or three) or double-bone prime ribeye ($125).

The real winners are lunch or bar patrons getting the burgers, a dry-aged brisket-shoulder mix

Try the burger at lunch, or order off the $25 DFW Restaurant Week lunch menu Aug. 2-23. That special offers a salad or lobster bisque along with a 6-ounce filet, salmon, chicken piccata or a wagyu French dip sandwich.

Lunch is served weekdays, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

At dinner, Del Frisco’s $49 DFW Restaurant Week menu features a salad or lobster bisque; an 8-ounce filet, salmon or crab cakes; and either chocolate mousse or cheesecake.

Del Frisco’s serves dinner nightly at 812 Main St., 817-877-3999, delfriscos.com.

(The best DFW Restaurant Week deal is the $39 dinner at Silver Fox Steakhouse in Fort Worth or Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse in Grapevine. For more on DFW Restaurant Week, see dfwrestaurantweek.com.)