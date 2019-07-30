2 new hotels bring 2 new restaurants to downtown Fort Worth, Texas Live! in Arlington

Take a sneak peek at Fort Worth’s newest luxury hotel The Sinclair Building in downtown Fort Worth, originally constructed in 1929, has been converted into a 16-story luxury hotel. The hotel retains the Art Deco feel and decor of the building, but features cutting-edge green technology. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sinclair Building in downtown Fort Worth, originally constructed in 1929, has been converted into a 16-story luxury hotel. The hotel retains the Art Deco feel and decor of the building, but features cutting-edge green technology.

By year’s end, both Fort Worth and Arlington will have flashy new hotels and restaurants.

Wicked Butcher is weeks from opening in the lobby and lower level of the Sinclair, a remodeled 1920s art deco tower at 512 Main St. in downtown Fort Worth.

Sometime in late August — maybe before Wicked Butcher — Cut & Bourbon will open in the new Live! by Loews Arlington, 1600 E. Randol Mill Road.

Both cities have high hopes for the new hotels.

The Wicked Butcher will be a bi-level restaurant operated by the Dallas-based owners of Wild Salsa and Chop House Burger in One City Place.

Dallas-based DRG Concepts also operates Dallas Chop House and Dallas Fish Market, and elements of both are promised at Wicked Butcher.

Passersby will recognize the Sinclair sign outside the Wicked Butcher’s front door. It has new letters, but the same sign hung outside former tenant Picchi-Pacchi, now relocated to 411 W. Seventh St.

Wicked Butcher will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner on the main floor, and a more elaborate steakhouse and butcher shop menu on the lower level.

It does not have a ballroom. The lower level could be used to serve a Thanksgiving or Christmas lunch, but no plans have been announced for holiday meals that might compete with the Omni Hotel.

Cut & Bourbon, meanwhile, is a corporate steakhouse and restaurant from New York-based Loews Hotels, adjacent to Texas Live!

Well-traveled Loews chef “Moose” Benhamacht has moved to open the local Live! by Loews restaurant, described as serving steaks, salads, roast chicken and burgers.

Publicists have not said yet whether the hotel will serve holiday meals — Thanksgiving is a Dallas Cowboys game day — but Arlington needs a new holiday dining option after nearby Humperdink’s closed.

More coming soon on both restaurants.